JoAnn Koskovics, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Koskovics, 90, passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

JoAnn was born September 21, 1928 in Washington Courthouse, the daughter of Albert and Crystal (Smith) Howard.

She was a graduate of Baptist Bible College and had been an Elementary School teacher. JoAnn’s husband, Leslie William Koskovics, whom she married June 6, 1953, died February 21, 1980.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Debroah (John) Thomas of Springfield, William Leslie (Cheri) Koskovics of Akron and Timothy (Debroah) Koskovics of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Nicole Reed, Joshua Miller, Ryan Rukosky, Alex Thomas, Tasha Koskovics, Shawn Koskovics, Alyssa Albrecht, Stacia Koskovics, Keilin Koskovics, Josiah Koskovics and Adam Koskovics; numerous gr. grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Besides her parents and husband, JoAnn was preceded in death by her son Jonathan and her brother, Richard Howard.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday at the Lane Family Funeral Home-Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave. Austintown, OH 44515, where Services will be held at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna.

