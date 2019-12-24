Joan W. Tucker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan W. Tucker, 87, passed away from cancer at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

She was born on August 27, 1932, in Homeworth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Mark and Edith Baker.



Joan retired from General Motors fabrication plant in Lordstown in 1997 after 26 years. She also taught the pre-retirement program at GM for many years and she was the secretary for UAW local 1714 for 15 years. She tutored reading to the fifth and sixth graders for ten years at Western Reserve School.



Joan was an avid reader, loved to crochet, cross-stitch and embroider, leaving many family treasures including afghans, pictures and tablecloths. She sang in the Ravenna Community Choir for over 20 years and enjoyed traveling and visiting casinos. In the summer she could be found watching birds from her sunroom.



Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Frank Tucker, on May 18, 2019; her parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her daughters, Cathy Finch of Ravenna, Martha (Buster) Rogowsky, of Salem, Ruth Ward of Montana, Sharon (John) Schandel of Upper Peninsula of Michigan; a son, Bruce (Teresa) Cooper of Salem; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by a brother, Roger Baker of Salem and a sister, Jean Reynolds of Springfield, Virginia.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Lane Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel from 2:00 – 4:00.p.m.



The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave. Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.