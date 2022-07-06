CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Pospisil, 77, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.



Joan was born on July 4, 1944 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Mark and Mary Belle Reitz.



She was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding.

Shortly after graduation she married the love of her life, Albert Donald Pospisil, Sr., on July 14, 1962.



She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, embroidering and painting ceramics. She was a wonderful mother, who loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She was also the best curly noodle soup and pepperoni roll maker.



Joan will be deeply missed by her loving children, Albert (Renee) Pospisil, Jr., Mark (Pam) Pospisil, Teresa (Ken) Koncsol and Veronica Porter; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, Amanda (John), Aaron (Missy), Adam, Tyler, Carl, Jr., Harry and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Noah, Emmett and Evan and her sister, Peggy Mortimer.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert, who passed on December 23, 2014; sister, Lynda Kraus and her son-in-law, Bo Porter.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 9, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland with funeral services follow at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.



Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society



