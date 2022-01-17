WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Moose, 89, passed away Saturday morning, January 15, 2022 at Windsor House of Champion.



Joan was born on August 31, 1932 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Bessie Moose.



She was a Windridge High School graduate in Waynesburg and worked at Packard Electric for 30 years until she retired.



She will be deeply missed by her sister, Evelyn Miller and Helen Braddock and her niece and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Moose.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.



Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

