CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Marilyn Grant Pappas, age 73, of Mecca Township passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023.

She was born on October 10, 1949, to the late George Thomas and Ruth Battison Grant.

Joan was born and raised in Trumbull County. She married her husband Lee on August 5, 1978, and spent 44 wonderful years together. Joan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved spending time camping, going to the beach, and traveling across the country. Disney was always on the top of her list, and then traveling out west.

Joan had a passion for the lord and helping others. She dedicated her life to helping others by teaching in the Maplewood School system for 37 years. When she wasn’t teaching on a regular basis, she spent time tutoring kids when she wasn’t in school. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Lee N. Pappas; children, Erika Lopez, Ryan (Melissa) Pappas, and Nick (Caitlin Conroy) Pappas; grandchildren, Ava, Logan, Stella, Lexi, and Maci Pappas; and numerous other family and friends.

Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer Winans Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. Interment will be held at West Mecca Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.