Joan M. Gillespie (Sug), Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Gillespie (Sug) age 90 of Youngstown passed away October 11, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Anna Marie Redman and Ben Scharsu.

She is survived by her children, Larry Gillespie and Linda (Richard) Oliver, a sister, Joyce Markovich, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband John and one grandson Brian Oliver.

She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and retired from Youngstown School System.

Following Joan’s wishes all services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Funeral Homes.

