CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Fitzgibbon, 84, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born October 18, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of James (Ruth) Ausnehmer and Bette (Robert) Bonham.

She was a 1956 graduate of South High School.

Joan was a homemaker.

Joan was a longtime member of First Covenant Church where she was actively involved with several committees throughout the years.

A lifelong Youngstown resident, she enjoyed walking, reading and always looked forward to socializing at “cousins club.” She wintered in Naples, Florida, where she and her late husband enjoyed many years of rewarding friendships at Clam Court Marina. She valued her faith, family and friends above all else and had a lifetime of memories and relationships with people who will cherish her memory.

Joan’s husband of 54 years, John Thomas Fitzgibbon, whom she married May 2, 1959, died January 15, 2014.

She is survived by her son, Thomas P. Fitzgibbon of Columbus; her daughters, Cathy (Brian) King of Cleveland and Kelly (Scott) Elisar, also of Columbus; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Caitlin and Matthew King and Emily, Megan and Joseph Elisar; her brothers, Thomas Ausnehmer of Cleveland and Ronald (Thomas Nazurak) Ausnehmer of Pittsburgh; her sisters-in-law, Margaret Goldberg of South Carolina and Jennifer Suntala of Cleveland and she also leaves behind a nephew, Greg Kerr, nieces, Jessica and Holly Ausnehmer and numerous cousins and friends-too many to count.

Besides her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, James Ausnehmer and her sister, Sally (Richard) Schneider.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.