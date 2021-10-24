Joan L. Onstott, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. (Harshman) Onstott, 89, of Ravenna, formerly of North Jackson, passed away Friday morning, October 22, 2021, at Longmeadow Care Center.

Joan was born June 14, 1932 in Gustavus, Ohio the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (Smith) Harshman.

She was a graduate of Jackson Milton High School and worked as an LPN for both Trumbull Memorial and St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, she also worked for the Board of Elections for many years.

Joan was a member of First Federated Church, the Past President of the Ellsworth VFW #9571 Ladies Auxiliary, the American Legion Post #737 on Lake Milton, the Associate Captain of the Korean War Vets, Chapter 137 of Youngstown, as well as a member of the Korean War Veterans Association of Australia and the Widows/Wives of Korean Servicemen, Inc. (W.O.K.S.).

Her husband Robert L. Onstott, whom she married June 14, 1952, passed away December 22, 1993.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Denise A. Ray of Ravenna.

Besides her parents and husband Joan is preceded in death by two brothers, Willard and Glenn Harshman.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Grace Hospice, 3312 Massillon Road, Suite 270 Uniontown, OH 44685, in Joan’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

