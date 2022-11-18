YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Ida Italiano (January 17, 1943 – November 13, 2022) died peacefully at her residence with her family by her side.

Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, Joan was the youngest child of Herbert E. Stevens and Helen (Dunkle) Stevens.

She was a 1961 honor graduate of Chaney High School.

She married Angelo J. Italiano (Colonel, U.S. Army – Retired) on June 2, 1962, a union that lasted over 60 years. Joan and Angelo’s life together was one of family, travel and adventure. Angelo’s Army career took Joan and their two children (plus pets!) to assignments in Rhode Island, Germany, Texas, Hawaii, Washington, New Jersey, California, Massachusetts, Texas and finally back to Ohio when Angelo retired in 1993. Joan was the solo parent of their two children during Angelo’s combat service in Vietnam and tour of duty in Korea.

Joan’s love of travel, curiosity about other cultures, organizational skills and pragmatic nature were well suited to her life as a military spouse. She had a great capacity to roll with the punches of life with exceptional resiliency, humor, grace, wit and style. She loved making a beautiful home wherever they lived that was welcoming to all. Her love of soldiers and their families propelled her into a lifetime of volunteer work. She held every position on the Officers Wives Club board, ran a teen center and even went to Capitol Hill as an inaugural board member to establish what is known today as the U.S. Army Family Readiness Group (FRG) program.

Her volunteer work continued after her husband retired and her daughter became a military spouse in 1989. Joan continued to assist her daughter with FRG activities and supported soldiers and their families during several extended combat deployments during the Global War on Terror, receiving accolades for her exceptional support from the 82nd Airborne Division Command Group.

Joan has literally touched the lives of thousands with her selfless spirit of giving. She was an avid traveler and has been all over the world. Her two favorite trips were a visit to the Great Wall of China and riding elephants in Phuket, Thailand with her oldest grandchild, Ross and a blissful Alaska adventure cruise with all three of her grandchildren! Joan’s life was grounded by family from her early life until death.

She is pre-deceased by her parents; brother, Herbert Stevens and niece, Elaine D’Alesio.

She is survived by her husband, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired) Angelo J. Italiano; her son, Christopher (Krysten) Italiano of Columbus, Ohio; her daughter, Joan “Jodi” (Colonel, U.S. Army Retired Ross E. Davidson, Jr.) Italiano-Davidson of Annadale, Virginia and four grandchildren, Ross Angelo Davidson, Sofia Grace Italiano, Vincent Augustine Italiano and Eliot Elton Desmond. Joan also leaves her brother, James Stevens of Tampa, Florida.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Columba Cathedral on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Services will be held later at Arlington National Cemetery.

