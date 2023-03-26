VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan G. Zimmer Fleming, age 93, of Vienna passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

She was born on September 15, 1929 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Loy and Anna Wagner Zimmer.

After her birth in Lorain Joan’s family moved to Vienna where she made her life and raised her family.

She attended Mathews High School and graduated in 1947.

Following high school, she met her husband Lawrence and they were married in 1951 spending 65 wonderful years together until his passing in 2017.

Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who made it her life’s work to raise her family.

She was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Church joining the fellowship in 1940. In her spare time, she enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Donald (Kandi) Fleming, Kathleen Futey, Susan Kramarich, David (Diane) Fleming, William (Dawn) Fleming; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Martin and Janet Fleming; brother, James Zimmer and many other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Fleming; son-in-law, John Kramarich; two sisters and five brothers.

Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel 6923 Warren-Sharon Road Brookfield, OH 44403.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish 4453 Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, OH 44473, with Father Ryan Furlong officiating.

Interment will be held at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

The family suggests instead of flowers that donations be made to Catholic Charities USA at https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.

