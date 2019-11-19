Breaking News
Joan DeNicola, Cortland, Ohio

Lane Family Funeral Homes

November 17, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan DeNicola, 87, of Cortland, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

She was born on October 18, 1932, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Camillo and Lucia Smargiasso.

A multi-talented person, Joan was a consummate cook and homemaker, a creative artist and crafter, a self-taught musician, professional beautician, loyal daughter, loving wife, caring sisters and aunt. Joan enjoyed gardening, especially flowers.

Joan is survived by her siblings, sister, Connie; brothers, Nick and Paul; as well as, a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; her parents and brothers, Joe, John and Tony.

Visitation from Joan will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or a charity of your choice.

To send flowers to the family of Joan DeNicola, please visit Tribute Store.

