AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan D. Kubik, 77, passed away Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic after battling a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born June 19, 1944 in Louisville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gleason “Dick” and Ruth Hathaway.

She became a Valley resident after marrying her late husband, Joseph “Sonny” Kubik on December 29, 1962 and later celebrated 50 years of loving marriage in 2012. He passed away May 7, 2013.

Joan will be remembered for her infectious energy, her ambition, her love of traveling the country, including many trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City and most importantly how special she made everyone who knew her feel. She had a heart of gold and poured her heart into every person she loved. She loved life and truly lived it to the fullest.

Joan was an active member of St. Christine’s Church, The Saxon Club of Youngstown and numerous card clubs where she was often found playing pinochle while socializing with friends and family. There was no other place she’d rather be than in the company of her loved ones.

During her lifetime, she succeeded in starting her own business as an income tax professional (Enrolled Agent). She started Joan Kubik Income Tax Service from her basement and built it from the ground up. She was very successful professionally and personally and her two children, Joseph Kubik and Jill Quigley, carry on her legacy.



Joan will be remembered and missed by her children, Joseph (Dorothy) Kubik of Canfield and Jill (Mark) Quigley of Austintown, who were the joys of her life; her brother, Kenneth (Maryann) Hathaway; four grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew) Barthalis, Chad Kubik (Tess Cummins), Kathleen Quigley and Mark Quigley (Shelby Rogers) and two great-grandchildren, A.J. and Jaxon Barthalis. She will also be missed by her many brothers- and sisters-in-law, James Kubik, Edward Kubik, Donna (Randy) Boye, Richard (Maraline) Kubik and Diane (Glen) Piper, many nieces and nephews, several of whom considered her to be their surrogate grandmother and her loving companion, Tom Sharfel.

Joan will be deeply missed by all that knew her. To know her was to love her.

Friends may call on Friday, April 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and on Saturday, April 2 from 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made the, The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, P.O. Box 34, Canfield, OH 44406.



A television tribute will air Thursday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.