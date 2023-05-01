BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan C. Battagline, 82, formerly of Berlin Center, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Born August 4,1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Joan was the daughter of John Zig and Catherine Kay Barclay Spargo.

Joan was a graduate of Swissvale High School and later obtained her bachelor’s degree from Duquesne University.

Prior to retirement, Joan worked as a Sales Associate for Home Savings and Loan for 30 years.

She was a member and past president of the YO-MAH-O IAAP and a charter member of the Berlin Center Historical Society. She was a member of St. James Catholic Parish where she was active in the choir. Joan enjoyed reading, playing cards, and was a lifelong dog lover. Her favorite times and memories were social gatherings with friends and family.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Pat, whom she married July 11,1981 and died February of 2013.

Joan leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters; Mary Kay Williams, Laura (Sam) Dye, Leslie Williams, and her grandsons Cody Dye, Connor Dye and Trey Dye; step children Daniel (Sharon) Battagline and Bernadette (Dominic) Perrone and her step grandsons Nicholas Perrone and Dominic Perrone.

Friends and family may visit, Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 5, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church, 50 Rosemont Road, North Jackson, OH 44451. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at the Inn at Glenellen for the care and compassion given to their mother.

In lieu of flowers please send any donations in Joan’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association/Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

