NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. Acri, age 88, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at her home with her loving children at her side.

Joan was born in Rosemont, Ohio on October 25, 1933 to the late Rollen and Margaret Anderson.

Joan graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1951 and married her school sweetheart John P. Acri, Jr. on July 11, 1953 and they remained dedicated to each other, family, church and community until his death on February 12, 2013.

Joan was the Executive Secretary for Burton Supply Company retiring in 1993.

She was an elder of First Federated Church she served as Church Council President, Chair of the Spiritual Life Board, home-communion visitation committee, Vacation Bible School volunteer and stocking shelves for the food pantry until age 85.

Joan was civic-minded, serving as a Mahoning County Board of Elections poll worker in Jackson Township and a founding member of the North Jackson Historical Society and Citizen’s Association. She was a band booster and loyal supporter of student activities at her alma mater.

Joan enjoyed reading, tending her roses and flower garden and feeding the birds and critters on the lawn. She cherished the laughter and commotion of family gatherings, holding babies, Cookie Day at Christmas time and making pizzelles anytime.

Joan is survived by her children: daughter, Joan (Walter) Purnell and son, Jack (Anne) Acri, both of North Jackson, daughters, Jeannie Acri and Jane Acri, both of Columbus; grandchildren, Christine (Kevin) Gowdy of London, Ohio, Amanda Purnell (Dan Kovar) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Alex Acri (Kris Bastion) of Iowa City, Iowa and Evan Acri of Akron, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Piper, Scarlett and Zoey Gowdy.

Besides her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Anderson.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Sunday, July 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 at First Federated Church in North Jackson at 10:30 a.m.

Face coverings are recommended for visitation hours and funeral.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be made to First Federated Church or Hospice of the Valley.

