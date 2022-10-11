WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Anne Lander passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

She was born Jo Anne Rish on February 9, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, where she lived her whole life, except for a brief career as an army wife in the early 1950s.

Jo Anne’s mother, Fern Bowen, died when Jo Anne was just four years old. She was raised by her father, Norman Rish and a nannie and then her stepmother, Daisy.

Jo Anne graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1948, where she played drums in the band and met her lifelong love, Richard, whom she married in 1950. They were devoted to each other.

Jo Anne and Richard had three children, Dr. Jeffrey Lander, Dr. Bradley Lander and Nancy Fults. She long proclaimed that raising her three children was the highlight of her life and that she enjoyed every minute of it.

She was an active member of Howland Community Church.

Starting in the early 1970s, Jo Anne was employed at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in the Activities Department, starting as a “Play Lady” on the pediatric floor and later becoming its director. Volunteer activities included long term membership in the Trumbull Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, for whom she worked in the gift shop, and serving at the Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland.

Summer visits to her house by her grandchildren were some of the most special times for her. She had a lifelong group of friends in Howland that were like family. Jo Anne will always be remembered for her quiet and dignified demeanor. Also, the woman loved her chocolate. She will be missed by friends and family.

She was preceded in death by Richard and her two sisters, Betty Stafford and Nancy Rish.

Survivors include her three children and five grandchildren, Jeffery, William, Brian and Monica Lander and Rachel Davis.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE #2427 in Howland, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Township.

