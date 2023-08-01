NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Ann Shaffer was called home to Heaven early Sunday morning, July 30 and is now worshipping in His presence.

Audrey Jo Ann Shaffer was born in Foxtown, Pennsylvania on September 30, 1936, to John W. and Anna Belle (Van Dyke) Breegle. She was the sixth of seven children.

Jo Ann married Jerry Shaffer, the love of her life, June 8, 1957. They met at Lucky Jack’s grocery store in Hempfield, Pennsylvania. After moving to Niles, Ohio, they raised three children, Jerry (Lee Ann), John (Valerie) and Luann (Rich Esbenshade). They have nine grandchildren, Ryan (Irene) Shaffer, Lauren Shaffer, Kenny (Casey) Shaffer, Joel Shaffer, Lindsey (Gary) Ifft, Hannah Shaffer, Dylan Shaffer, Josh (Andrea) Shaffer and RJ Esbenshade. Additionally, they have five great-grandchildren, Derek, Brett, Emma, Grady and Vivian Shaffer.

Jo Ann was an excellent cook for the Niles City Schools for many years, retiring in 1997 after making several long-lasting friendships. Her husband Jerry retired from Copperweld Steel in 1994, after 38 years of service.

Jo Ann is survived by her brother, John “Skip” Breegle (Eleanor); sister, Bertha Lane and her very special niece that was like a sister to her, Judy Oplinger.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother Sam Breegle and sisters, Doris Hodgekiss, Mary Lou Katic and Barbara Green.

Jo Ann was a woman of great and deep faith in Jesus as her Master, Lord and Savior. She raised her children and inspired her family to honor God, read His Word, obey His commandments and to share the Gospel. She was a long-standing and very active member of North Mar Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and served in VBS for decades. She was a Deaconess for many years and loved visiting, praying with and for and sending cards to shut-ins.

She loved playing games with family – all generations! She especially enjoyed playing card games and listening to Christian and country music with her beloved husband every day. She cheered for the Cleveland Guardians. The last game she attended was May 28, 2023. She enjoyed listening to sermons by Charles Stanley, David Jeremiah and Michael Youssef.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. at North Mar Church prior to the 12:00 funeral service.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

