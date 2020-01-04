Jim “Suk Ho” Yun, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim (Suk Ho) Yun, of Canfield, passed away at the age of 83, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

He leaves behind his devoted family; cherished wife, Nancy (Soon Ye); daughters, Jaimie (Brad), Wendy (Michael) and June (Peter); son, Danny (Lana) and grandchildren, Morgan, Aisling, Brandon, Natalia and Eleana. He is also survived by his brother and sisters, Suk Kyu Yun, Young Ja Hwang, Tammy DeRose and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at the Lane funeral home, Canfield chapel, Monday, January 6, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Jim loved his family and he will be dearly missed.

