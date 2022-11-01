WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Davis, 75, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Jim was born on October 2, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Lola Davis.

He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and joined the United States Army after graduation. He served in Germany driving tanks.

After he was honorably discharged in 1969 he worked at Republic Steel as a welder fitter and rigger, until he retired in 2012.

He enjoyed going to garage sales, auctions and flea markets. He loved old grandfather clocks, co-co clocks, or anything that would wind up and antique guns. He also enjoyed going hunting and riding motorcycles.

Jim will be deeply missed by his brother, Bill (Darlene) Davis; sister, Sue Lambert; stepson, Steve (Paula) Pecorelli; nephew, Jimmy Lester and niece, Michele (Lester) List.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mickey Davis, whom he married in 1979 and passed in 1990; sister, Janet Davis; stepchildren, Esther and Sandy Pecorelli and niece, Tiffanie (Davis) Gil.

Jim was a friend to many and would give you the shirt off his back to help you.

Per Jim’s request there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jim, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.