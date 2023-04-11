AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Hale, 96, a lifelong resident of Youngstown, died peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, with his beloved wife, Shirley, at his side. His kind heart of this world finally failed but his indomitable spirit will live on in the lives of those he leaves behind.

Jim was born November 29, 1926 to Percy and Ione (Hoover) Hale.

Jim was a quiet force of nature, fiercely independent with an inborn sense of self that gave him confidence to tackle anything. He was never known to say he did not know how to do something, he just did it. He was a self-taught master carpenter and built all of the homes his family lived in. If something needed done, he quietly set about doing it. He embodied the meaning of the word integrity, if he said he would do it, you could consider it done.

Jim greatly enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, fishing, boating, gardening and all forms of woodworking. His wood carvings are treasured reminders of his amazing talent.

Jim was the essence of a life well lived and we are beyond grateful for the 96 years the Lord blessed us with this incredible man.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Shirley (Green) Hale and their four children, who had the honor of caring for him in his last months of life. His son, Gary Hale; daughter, Sandy Ulicney (Jon); daughter, Terry Chappell (John); daughter, Barbara Ivey (Rob) and a sister, Marge Spatafore. He considered himself blessed to be a grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to seven.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 13 from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley or to the Mahoning County Rescue Mission.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.