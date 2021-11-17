Jill M. McQuillan, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill M. McQuillan, 52, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 following a battle with cancer.



Born August 24, 1969 in Youngstown, Jill was the daughter of John and Marie (Suttle) Stricko.



Jill was a 1988 graduate of Chaney High School.

Prior to her illness, Jill worked as a Child Care Provider at Children Center at Southwoods and previously for the Youngstown City School District from 2001- 2016.

She was an animal lover, enjoyed watching old movies and loved the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas.



Jill leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Molly McQuillan, Chas McQuillan and Madeline Stricko, her brother, Jim (Beth) Stricko and her niece, Jennifer Zvosec.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother John Stricko.



A memorial reception will be held at Rachael’s Restaurant Saturday November 20, 2021 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Silver Lining Cancer Fund Inc., P.O. Box 401, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or www.silverliningfund.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jill M. McQuillan please visit our Tribute Store.