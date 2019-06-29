Jill Lynn Hoover Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill Lynn Hoover, 48, wife, mother, cherished friend to all, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

Jill courageously battled cancer for three years with beauty, grace, humor and dignity.

Jill was born on August 17, 1970, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a beloved daughter of William and Patricia (Wilds) Altiere.

She was a 1988 graduate of Hubbard High School and continued her education receiving her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University (1996) and her master’s degree from Westminster College (2001).

Jill was a creative and dedicated middle school teacher, working at Reed Middle School in Hubbard for 22 years.

Jill was an active parishioner at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland, serving as a CCD teacher.

Jill will be deeply missed by her loving husband, David Hoover, whom she married on July 13, 1996; her two children, David and Hailee Hoover; her parents, William and Patricia Altiere and sisters, Jodi (Steve) Puhl and Jena (Steve) Hammel.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Bessie Altiere and maternal grandfather, Robert Wilds.

Jill lived every moment for her children, who were her entire world. She loved music, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. One of her favorite activities was relaxing at the beach.

Her long battle with cancer taught her not to sweat the small stuff. Jill believed everyone makes a difference and we are put in each others’ lives for a reason. For her treasured students, Jill would want them to remember these three things:

1) Life is not fair – get over it.

2) Life is hard work – you can do it.

3) Build each other up, don’t tear each other down.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street in Cortland.

A Catholic funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on July 3, 2019, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland, with Father Carl Kish serving as celebrant.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com. If people wish to donate in Jill’s memory, contributions may be made to EGFR Resisters by visiting www.egfrcancer.org.

