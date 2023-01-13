WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Jessie Hedrick, 73, of Warren. Jessie passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Jessie was born November 18, 1949, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, the daughter of Joe and Clara (Hicks) Meade and came to this area as a child.

She was a Certified Nurse Assistant for 20 years and then worked for InfoCision as a telemarketer for eight years.

Jessie attended New Life Church in Liberty and was a member of the Niles and Trumbull Moose Lodges. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing and camping and loved Elvis.

Jessie leaves her husband, Richard Hedrick, whom she married February 14, 1997. She also leaves one son, Warren (Melissa) Maxwell of Lancaster, Ohio, three stepsons; Bob (Kathy) Hedrick and Ken Hedrick, both of Tucson, Arizona, and Rick (Michelle) Hedrick of Austintown, three brothers; Jim Meade, Frank (Colleen) Meade both of Niles, and Ed (Carol Meade of Lordstown, one sister; Anita Maxwell of Niles, as well as nine grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

Jessie was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will be held a 5:00 p.m.

