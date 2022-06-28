AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse Paul Garland, 29, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.



Jesse was born January 28,1993 and was the son of Bill and Cinde Garland.



Jesse was always the bright light in anyone’s day. He lived his life to the fullest. He gave his heart to anyone who needed it and would do anything for anyone. He would always welcome you with a big hug and a smile. There was never a dull moment when he was around. His smile and laughter were infectious. He loved life.



Jesse loved and did anything that made his heart happy whether it was riding his bikes, farming, jet skiing, making his own music and singing or just hanging with his many friends and making them laugh. He had so many friends that filled his heart with joy but most of all he loved his Mom and dog, Mojo. He always randomly would text his Mom, “I love you”.



Jess will be sadly missed by his Mom, Cinde; his sister, Stephanie (Nick) Danadic; nieces, Elena and Lia; nephew Nicholas; grandmothers, Flora Shreves and Dorothy Garland; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jesse was predeceased by his father, Bill and grandfather, Ray.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., with a time of sharing memories to follow at 3:00 p.m.

