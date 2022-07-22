STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse J. Valley, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his residence in Struthers.



Born November 8, 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Rogers Marquette and Annette Valley.



Jesse was a 2000 graduate of Springfield High School. He was a talented football player and was the Tigers’ outside linebacker and named MVP his senior year, as well as Prom King.

Following graduation he went on to become a licensed rlectrician. He was a member of the IBEW Local Union 64 and worked at Santon Electric, GULU Electric and currently at TTM Technologies. His career would take him out of state to North Caroline and Florida.



Jesse made his home with his girlfriend, Jessica Jones and her son, George, whom he loved as his own.

Jesse enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved watching his Michigan Wolverines and Cleveland Browns.



He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Annette; his aunt, Terri (Dave) Soukenik and his uncle, Rick (Dawn) Valley; cousins, Timothy Alexander and Brooke, Brandi and Bree Valley; a close family friend Debbie (Bob) Haddle and many good friends.



Jesse is preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Doris Valley and his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Adeline Marquette.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 26, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m.

Jesse will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Jesse, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.