WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry L. Rudolph, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his residence.

Jerry was born on August 7, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Jerry Lee Rudolph and Sylvia (Rothenberg) Rudolph.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and continued his education attending Kent State University.

He worked at the Tribune and Vindicator Newspapers where he was the top sales for most of is career.

In his younger years, he enjoyed scuba diving as a hobby.

Jerry will be deeply missed by his children from his former wife, Charlotte; Aaron, Lindsay and Adam Rudolph and grandchildren, Ethan, Liam, Katie, Kelsey Rudolph.

A private burial will take place at Anshe Emeth Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

