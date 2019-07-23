Jerry L. Stoneburner, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry L. Stoneburner, 83, passed away early Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 at Hospice House.

He was born February 10, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of William L. and Clara (Kelley) Stoneburner, Sr.

Jerry was the former owner of Stony’s Trucking Company and Better Management Corporation of Ohio and recently retired as President of Buckeye Transfer Realty, LLC.

He was a 1954 graduate of South High School and received his B.S. in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Jerry served his country with the U.S. Army, stationed in Okinawa, Japan as a member of Army Security.

He was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church. Jerry was a Past Commander of the Youngstown Power Squadron, a Past District Commander of District 11 of the United States Power Squadrons and a member of Naples Power & Sail Squadron. He was also a member of the Pelican Isle Yacht Club in Naples, Florida, a boat captain for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples, Florida, an organization dedicated to protecting Southwest Florida’s unique natural environment and quality of life, a member of the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce and a past member of the Tippecanoe Country Club and served on the Building Committee of the Fellows Riverside Garden’s D.D. Davis Center.

He enjoyed flying and was a licensed pilot for many years. Jerry was an avid boater and enjoyed fishing, tennis and traveling. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Carolyn Ann Uber, whom he married June 17, 1977; his daughter, Kitty Stoneburner of Park City, Utah; his son, Lee W. (Katherine) of Canfield; his sister, Dona (Steve) Hewitt of Girard; his grandchildren, Cory, Jordan and Ally Abdalla and Kaylee, Madison, Hannah and Megan Stoneburner; his foster daughter, Shirley (Paul) Kilonsky and their children of Steubenville, Sister Agnes Maria, Emily (Ciaran) McKinley and Alexandra, Nathan, Matthew, Margaret and Mariana Kilonsky.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy L. Salsedo; his brothers, William L., Jr. and Russell L. Stoneburner; his in-laws, John and Barbara Uber and his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Uber.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be given to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

