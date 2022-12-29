GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Jerry Ewing will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Greenford Christian Church Building D.

Jerry was born June 15, 1939, in Greenford, the son of Harvey and Wanda (Miller) Ewing. Jerry died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his residence.

Jerry was a member of Greenford Christian Church.

He was Past president and 60-year member of Greenford Ruritan, former member of Salem Eagles, Washington VFW and Sportsman.

Jerry was very outgoing, never met a stranger, always up for a bite to eat and willing to help anyone at any time of day. He loved to play cards and very competitive at playing chess.

Jerry graduated from Greenford High School in 1957.

He was self employed as a master plumber, still taking calls and answering questions over the phone to friends.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Phyllis (Jeannie) (Lamb) Ewing, whom he married April 12, 1969; children, Christopher L. Ewing of Athens, Ohio, Tammy Ingledue of Columbiana, Mindy (Jim) Moyers of Lordstown and Carrie (Kevin) Renner of Newton Falls; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, Jack H. (Judy) Ewing of Eustis, Florida and stepbrothers, Alan (Linda) Milliken of Damascus, Greg (Debbie) Milliken of Waxhaw, North Carolina and Gordon (Rose) Milliken of Canfield.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Clarence (Smokey) Milliken and sister, Margaret Copley.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3 at the Greenford Christian Church prior to services.

The Ewing family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.