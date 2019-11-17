Jerry E. Malcomson Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry E. Malcomson, Sr., 65, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born on August 7, 1954 in Warren, a son of the late Samuel and Charlette Malcomson.

Jerry was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked at Republic Services for over 30 years until he retired on August 30, 2017.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Marjorie Malcomson, whom he married on November 14, 1972; his sons, Jerry Malcomson Jr. and Jason Malcomson; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Tim Malcomson and sisters, Paula Haught and Lottie Garrison.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Malcomson.

Per Jerry’s request, cremation will take place by Lane Family Funeral Homes in Niles.

