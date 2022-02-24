CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Dennis Rowe, 75, of Cortland, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio following extended illness.

A lifelong resident of Cortland, Jerry was born to his loving parents, George and Beulah, on October 9, 1946.

Jerry was a graduate of Lakeview High School, class of 1964.

Following high school, he proudly served his country with four years in the United States Air Force.

In his most recent years, Jerry worked for Quality Drive Away out of Elkhart, Indiana, transporting campers and utility trailers.

He was an active member of the Cortland Mason Lodge and was an avid Ohio State Football fan. He loved watching NASCAR and cheering on his favorite drivers, Jeff Gordon, Jimmy Johnson and Ryan Blaney. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing and spending time with friends and family.

A beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and nephew, Jerry will be dearly missed by his wife, Dorothy of Cortland; his son, Jeffrey (Angela) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; brothers, Fay (Marcia) of Howland, Ohio, Roger (Carolyn) of Cortland, Richard of Cortland and Eddie of Mecca, Ohio; his nieces, Kim (Ken) Teeters of Zionsville, Indiana, Tracy (Tom) Walker of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, Terri of Florida, Lori of Howland; his nephew Travis (Liz) of Hamilton, Ohio and multiple uncles and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi; parents, George and Beulah and sister, Martha.

His family would like to extend a special thank you to his nurses from Mercy Home Care, especially Ernie and April, for all of your kindness. Jerry greatly enjoyed talking to you and you were very special to him. Also, thank you to the nurses and doctors of the intensive care unit at Trumbull Regional Medical Center for their care and consideration.

Jerry’s family would also like to say thank you to all of his neighbors, Tom, Steve, Luther, Yidong, Mike and his mother, Rose, for their consideration and help during these difficult times.

There are no services at this time. A private burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes in Cortland, OH.

In honor and memory of Jerry, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society by calling 1-800-227-2345 or online at www.cancer.org.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Dennis Rowe please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.