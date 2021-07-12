Jerold Polakoff, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerold “Jerry” Polakoff, age 67, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Avenue at Aurora Care and Rehab Center after a valiant battle with Multiple Sclerosis.



Jerry was born January 18, 1954 in Youngstown to the late Max and Lois (Lerner) Polakoff.

Jerry attended the Rock of Grace Church.



Jerry was an auto dealer for over 30 years, he was the owner/operator of the former Cortland Motors and Cortland Wholesale Auto.

Jerry loved cars, he was proud of the classic cars he got to drive and own. He was a member of Camp Fire Street Rodders and the Cortland Moose Lodge. Jerry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In his younger years he would be found riding his motorcycle and boating. Jerry loved to travel, especially if he was traveling to a classic car show like the James Dean Run Rod & Kustom Show, which he loved! Jerry’s interests changed with age, he began going to MacKenzie’s dance and music recitals and Preston’s sporting events which quickly became paramount in Jerry’s life.



Jerry had a great attitude and demeanor; he was easily liked by neighbors and friends. Jerry had the gift of gab and could make conversation with anyone. Jerry loved to travel the world on his scooter and visit his neighbors. Jerry had a zest for life, he loved singing and dancing, and rocking to anything that Elvis sang!



Besides Jerry’s parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Shaffer.



Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon (Shrock) Polakoff; his children, MacKenzie, Preston and Alyssa Polakoff and his sisters, Janet Elder, Martha Tisler and Linda Polakoff.



Friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland. Immediately after calling hours, Pastor Casey Chapman will conduct the funeral service at Noon.

Interment in Hillside Cemetery.



Jerry’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Avenue at Aurora for the love and care that they gave him.



