Jeremy Tait Schuknecht, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy Tait Schuknecht, 46, went to be with the Lord on Friday February 26, 2021 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.



Jeremy was born on December 8, 1974 in Warren, Ohio, son of David R. Schuknecht and Betty Carter.



He worked at AGC in Columbus.

He was a lover of animals, wood working and being the first to help anyone in need. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Jeremy will be deeply missed by his parents, David (Judy) Schuknecht and Betty (Larry) Carter; fiancé, Michelle Purcell; children, Ashley (Cody) Arnold, Cole Schuknecht, Lane Schuknecht and Justice (Jason) Poole; grandchildren, KJ Hawk, Kayson Hawk, Kade Hawk, Carter Moore, Aubrey Moore, and two on the way; sisters, Alexandria (Mike) Potts and Sierra (Tyler) Colclough and brothers Kyle Carter and David (Tracy) Schuknecht.



He was preceded in death by his son Zachary; maternal grandparents, Harold and Jean Bates and paternal grandparents, Gordan Schuknecht and Elizabeth Schuknecht Gould.



Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer – Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High St. in Cortland, with services to follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Everyone attending is asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trumbull County Animal Welfare League by visiting https://www.awlrescueme.com/donate/



A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.