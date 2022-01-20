WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy “Joe” Holland, age 52 of Warren, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on September 3, 1969, the son of Ronald L. and Ellen L. Crites Holland.



Joe was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to stay in touch with nature. He could usually be found either camping or fishing. He always enjoyed improving his outdoor skills by learning what he could about outdoor survival and putting those skills to use. On a rainy or snowy day, he could be found relaxing enjoying a good movie.



He is survived by his parents, Ronald L. Holland and Ellen L. Crites Holland; brothers, Rowland L. Holland, Robert D. Holland and Jeffrey A. Holland; special friend, Dawn Holland and several nieces, nephews and extended family.



There are no calling hours or services according to his wishes.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

