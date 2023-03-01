YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerald F. Buckley, Sr., 84, passed away Monday morning, February 27, 2023 at Masternick Nursing Home in New Middletown, Ohio.

Jerald was born on March 24, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John and Lillian (Neylan) Buckley.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown.

He was proud to have served in the United States Air Force and later as a machinist until he retired.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns and working in the yard with his tractors. He also could not resist buying and collecting tools and other valued treasures.

Jerald will be deeply missed by his children, Jerald F. (Laurene) Buckley, Jr., Dr. Susan (David) Waltz and John J. (Judy) Buckley; grandchildren, Megan, Sara, Dr. Dusty, Allen and Cami and with his extended family including, Tracy (Dino) Balkan, Robert (Kelly) Ozias, Gene (Donna) Ozias and many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Judith (McCrea) Buckley and Marlene (Fountain) Buckley and sisters, Edna (Arthur) Burns and Marie (Paul) Stroney.

A private service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

