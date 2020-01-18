Jennifer M. Wibert, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer M. Wibert, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

GG, as Jennifer was known, was born in Warren on December 28, 1988 to John and Jolene (Geidner) Gillespie.

GG attended the Niles Public Schools where she was active in softball and cheerleading.

Family was always important to Jennifer and when she became a mother, she found her life calling. Raising her son, Anthony and daughter, Aubrianna, was her greatest joy. When her daughter became a cheerleader, she helped the squad as coach and was the ultimate “cheer mom”.

Besides her children, Jennifer is survived by her husband Andrew, her parents John and Jolene Gillespie, her siblings: Jodi, Joseph, Jamie and Julia; her nieces Celina, Jaleah, Charlotte and her nephew Sergio as well as many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents John “Corky” Geidner and Josephine Sewickley and her paternal grandparents Jim and Virginia Gillepsie.

Visitation for GG will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial donations in Jennifer’s memory may be sent to TAG Drug Force. Information available at the funeral home.