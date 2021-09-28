Jennifer L. Frantz, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer L. Frantz, “Jenny”, 46, of Cuyahoga Falls and formerly of McDonald, Ohio, suddenly passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, while on her dream vacation in the Galapagos Islands.

Jenny was born on September 30, 1974 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and Carol Frantz.

She was a 1992 graduate of McDonald High School and continued her education by receiving her bachelor’s from Youngstown State University and her MBA Case Western University.

She worked at JoAnn Fabrics & Crafts for many years until starting a new career with PNC Bank.

She enjoyed hiking, kayaking, participating in Spartan races with her friend Beth and recently started traveling to various parts of the world that included Iceland and Scotland. She loved to plan parties for special occasions with her friend Amy and her children. She was the master chef at family cookouts and holiday dinners and loved to see and joke around with her great-nephews whenever she saw them.

Besides being devoted to her cats, Max and Andy, Jenny also volunteered at Akron Zoo, Alzheimer’s Association and various events in her area.

Jenny always gave the Best of herself to everyone she knew by making them laugh, helping anyone who needed it and encouraging friends and family to leave their comfort zone and enjoy life.

Jen will be deeply missed by her sisters, Gayle Bowser, Cathy (Ron) Frantz and JoAnne (Vinny) Frantz Carkido; brother, Robert (Theresa) Frantz; nieces and nephews, Jessica Bowser, Tracy (Kayla) Bowser, Tiea Frantz and Michael Bowser; her great-nephews, Jacob, Anthony, Landon and Owen Bowser and various friends she’s had throughout her life.

The family would like to extend our thanks to her friend Beth for being by her side at the time of her passing and her niece, Jessica, from Lane Family Funeral Homes for her help in bringing her home.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road, Brookfield.

A celebration of Jenny’s life will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place at Churchill Cemetery in Liberty Township.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.