Jennifer L. Andrews Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Lorene Andrews, age 24, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Jennifer was born October 14, 1994 in Warren.

She was a graduate of Howland High School.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles Redmond and Carol McCasline.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Dennis (Christine) Andrews and Diane Skidmore; her sisters, Angela (Gabe) Vicencio and April Andrews; her nephew, Ben and paternal grandparents, Howard and Rosaline Andrews.

Friends may call Sunday, June 2 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive in Warren, where a memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Memories in the Heart

Feel no guilt in laughter, she knows how much you care

Feel no sorrow in a smile that she’s not here to share

You cannot grieve forever she would not want you to

She’d hope that you can carry on, the way you always do

So talk about the good times and the ways you showed you cared

The days you spent together, all the happiness you shared

Let memories surround you

A word someone may say

Will suddenly recapture a time, an hour, a day

That brings her back as clearly as though she were still here

And fills you with the feelings that she is always near

For if you keep these moments, you will never be apart

And she will live forever locked safe within your heart.

