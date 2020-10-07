Jeffrey W. Grant, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey W. Grant, 32, of Canfield, died Tuesday afternoon, October 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 26.

Jeffrey was born January 26, 1988, in Youngstown, a son of Richard E. and Judith L. (Beight) Grant and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 2006 and had worked as a metal stamper for PHD, Inc. manufacturing in Columbiana.

Jeffrey loved motorcycles, cars, dirt bikes and go-carts. He liked to take things apart and put things back together, trying it to make it better. Jeffrey enjoyed target shooting, spending time outdoors and being with friends.

He leaves his mother, Judy Grant and father, Richard Grant, both of Youngstown and a sister, Rachel E. Grant, of Howland. Jeffrey also leaves his grandmothers, Jerolyn Hanson of Austintown, Shirley Beight of New Middletown and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard Grant, Fred Hanson and Fred Beight.

Friends may call on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask.

For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

