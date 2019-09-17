Jeffrey L. Kester, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey “Jeff” Lee Kester, 62, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family.



Born January 22, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of James Kester and Carol (Bell) Eckman.



Jeff was a 1975 graduate of East High School and lifelong area resident.

He worked at C.C.C. Group as a foreman and worked on draglines all over the world.



Jeff loved NASCAR and the L.A. Rams. When he was home and not working, Jeff and his brother Kenny would spend Sundays watching NASCAR together. Jeff’s greatest love was his grandchildren, who fondly knew him as Papa. He loved spending time with them, taking them on vacations and creating special memories with each of them.



Jeff is preceded in death by his stepson, Albert “Spanky” Davis and his stepfather, Ralph “Sonny” Eckman.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Casey), whom he married December 14, 2002; his mother, Carol Eckman; his stepchildren, Mandy Davis, Eric (Andrea) Davis and Jeremy (Tabitha) Davis; his biological children, Jeffrey and Brian Kester; his sisters, Myrna (Alan) Peachock and Cheryl Mshar; his brothers, Kenny (Nancy) and Robert Kester; his best friend, Jamie Kelly and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.