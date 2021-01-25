Jeffrey J. Armstrong, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey J. Armstrong, 63, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



Born March 6, 1957 in Butler, Pennsylvania, Jeff was the son of Harry J. and Tacy I. (Stewart) Armstrong.

Jeff served his country in the United States Navy.

On March 19, 1976, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna (Conner) and together they built a life together in Mineral Ridge and raised two children.

Jeff loved to tinker with things; he loved woodworking, fishing and hunting.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard and a former member of the VFW post 7073.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Donna; his children, Lisa (Bryan) Seivert and Jeffrey J. (Brett) Armstrong, Jr.; his sisters, Renie (Larry) Withrop, Maxine Milford, Louise (Paul) McNany and Sandy (Bucky) DeLair; his brothers-in-law, Butch Conner, Fr. Steven Conner, Will ( Janice) Conner, Larry (Michelle) Conner and Bucky (Lynette) Conner and his sister-in-law, Kathy (Tim) Robinson and his grandsons, Cameron and Connor Seivert, as well as extended family, Ricky and Shelly Maher, whom he thought of as his kids and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his aunt, Dorothy and uncle, Bodie Blymiller, who raised him; his sister-in-law, Marion Hill and his brother-in-law, Jack Milford.



Per Jeff’s wishes, there were no services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey J. Armstrong please visit our Tribute Store.