Jeffrey Fields, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Fields, 58 of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, February 18, at his residence.

Jeffrey was born December 30, 1962, a son of John E. Fields, Sr. and Theresa (Bulger) Fields Jackson and was a lifelong area resident.



Besides his father of Birmingham, Alabama, he leaves four brothers, Michael Fields of Stockbridge, Georgia, Glen Floyd of Youngstown, Anthony Fields and John Fields, Jr., both of Hampton, Virginia and three sisters, Thelma Fields and Sadie Fields-Amaz, both of Youngstown and Joanne Fields of Hampton, Virginia.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Fields Jackson.

Private services will be held for the family Saturday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

He will be interred at Belmont Park Cemetery.

