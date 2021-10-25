Jeffrey E. Finley, Greene, Ohio

GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey E. Finley, 75, passed away Thursday evening, October 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren surrounded by his family.



Jeff was born on July 12, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late James E. Finley and Mary (Tyler) Finley.



He was a lifelong area resident and a 1964 graduate of Lakeview High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and continued his education at YSU where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration.



Jeff was an avid golfer participating in many area leagues. Anyone who knew Jeff knew how much he loved life. His infectious laugh and smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Jill (Scott) Tellock and Amy (Lee Mikel) Heckaman; partner, Cheryl Simmons; siblings, John (Rosemary) Finley and JoAnn (Rusty) Wisor; grandchildren, Erick (Miriam Heckaman, Amanda Heckaman, Madelynn Tellock and Jenna Tellock.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Riggs and brother, Jim Finley.



Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland and a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. at his favorite place, Bronze Woof Golf Course located in Kinsman.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey E. Finley please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.