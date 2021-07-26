Jeffrey Douglas Hahn, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Douglas Hahn, Sr. of Youngstown passed away Monday, July 19, at his home.

Jeff was born July 4, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph H. and Betty Lou (Hanley) Hahn and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1986.

Following graduation, he went to the Carpenter’s Union; a career spanning for 35 years. Jeff could create the most amazing things and was truly one of the best to ever pick up a hammer.

When he wasn’t buiding things, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Jeff enjoyed NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt) and football, especially Michigan and Raiders.

Jeff leaves his wife, Susan “Beth”; his son, Jeffrey Hahn, Jr., whom he was so proud of; his daughter-in-law, Olivia; his beautiful granddaughter, Kynlee; his sister, Lori (Kirk) Ruse of North Jackson; a brother, Kenneth Hahn of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jill White and a brother, James Hahn.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 29 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life for a later date.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

