Jeffrey Clare Miller, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Clare Miller, 53, of Canfield passed away Thursday evening, March 25, 2021 at his home with his loved ones by his side.

Jeffrey was born June 10, 1967 in Youngstown, son of the late Lamont T. Miller and Jeanne M (Vogel) Miller and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Fairhaven Schools and both the Trumbull and Mahoning County Workshops.

Jeffrey was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church.

He was a loving son, brother and uncle. Jeffrey loved people, he enjoyed music and being read to, but most of all he loved the time he spent with his family.

Jeffrey leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Jeanne M. Miller with whom he made his home, one brother, Thomas Miller and his fiancée Gretchen Venosky of Cortland and one sister, Kerry Miller of Canfield and two nieces, Holly (Kyle) Morog and Noelle Miller.

Private services were held at the Lane Funeral Home Canfield Chapel.

