CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Sprouse 60, of Weedsport New York passed away peacefully January 24, 2023 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse New York, after a long courageous battle with Cancer.

He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 29, 1962 the son of Charles and JoAnne Sprouse.

Jeff leaves behind a daughter Malissa Sprouse, Grandson Zevin Riggans., Siblings Lisa (Chuck) Matthews of Ohio, Steve (Lisa) Sprouse of Illinois, and Mike (Tammy) Sprouse of Tennessee, and many Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.