Jeffrey A. Morrow, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Morrow, 53, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his residence.

He was born September 1, 1967 in Salem, a son of Ronald and Carol (Liepper) Morrow.

Jeff was a welder and machinist, employed by Jet Stream International.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He enjoyed golf and loved baseball and was an enthusiastic fan of both the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

Jeff is survived by his brother, James H. (Jessica) Morrow of Youngstown and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

