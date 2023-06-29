AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeff “Lewie” Malandra, 62, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Jeff was born October 19, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lewis and Elaine Kabetso Malandra.

He was a 1979 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Mr. Malandra was a professional ballroom dancer and owned Cuddles Dance Studio in Columbus, Ohio. He won numerous awards dancing in competitions all over the world.

Lewie had many loyal followers and was a very kindhearted soul who always had a smile on his face, loved dancing and especially loved all of his students. His love for his students was reciprocated.

Lewie leaves behind to cherish his memory his nephew, Blaise (Jenn) Malandra, Jr.; niece, Desirina (Jerimiah) Malandra-Silliman; his uncles, Larry D. (Janice) Kabetso and Gary (Martha) Kabetso and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Blaise Malandra, Sr.

Private services will be held, and burial will be take place at Resurrection Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing