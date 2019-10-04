Jeannetta P. Haselow, Cornersburg, Ohio

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannetta P. Haselow, 89, of Cornersburg, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her residence.

Born March 3, 1930, in Granville Township, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Harry and Mabel Weakland Daff.

Jeannetta was an entrepreneur and owned and operated two businesses in Austintown, Haselow’s Lounge and Country Side Drive-Thru. She was a very strong and independent woman and took pride in being successfully running businesses in a man’s world and she did it “her way.”

Jeannetta spent her winters in Florida and the rest of the year in Ohio, until recently. She loved her plants and flowers and could get anything to grow. Her greatest attributes were her ability to plant smiles, grow laughter and harvest love everywhere she went.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by first husband, Thomas Housteau and her second husband, Charles Haselow; her daughters, Nancy Housteau-Barrett and Debra Davis; her brothers, Richard and Leo Daff and her son-in-law, Bill Marietta.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn Fankhauser (Richard) of Canfield, Janet Maietta of Georgia and Thomas J. Housteau (Joan) of Youngstown; her brother, Harry G. Daff of Austintown; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.