BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, age 73 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

She was born on November 3, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Alexander and Janet Maschmeyer Wishensky.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wisniewski; parents and brother-in-law, Robert Washburn.



Jeanne was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to those who knew her. She was known as Grammy to her grandkids and all their friends. She had many adventures with her granddaughters including trips to Dunkin’ Donuts and getting into trouble with Grammy. They were her world and she was their biggest fan and supporter. She never missed a game or any event they were involved in.

Jeanne had a laughter that would fill the house, especially when she was with her sisters. She liked to stay up to date with the current news, she also enjoyed reading and writing. The home she filled with laughter was a century home she and her husband worked together and restored. She will be remembered as a no nonsense and sometimes feisty lady.



She is survived by her children, Chris (Ashley) Wisniewski and Stephanie (Tim) Warzala; grandchildren, Addison and Gia Warzala; sisters, Mary (David) Ulatowski, Judy (Rex) Collins, Nancy (Bob) Flanik, Betty Wishensky and Marjorie (Robert) Szczepaniak; brother-in-law, Fr. Tom Wisniewski; sister-in-law, Ann Washburn and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. A public prayer service will be held at 7:50 p.m.

A private interment will be held at Sager Cemetery.

