NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette L. Grady, 74 of North Jackson, died early Monday morning, October 9 at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

Jeanette was born February 5, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ralph and June (Martin) Reel and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1967.

She was a member of Smith Corners United Methodist Church.

Jeanette was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and looked forward to spending time with her family.

Her husband, Clifford Grady, whom she married March 11, 1972, died May 5, 2014.

She leaves her daughter, Gail Grady of Poland; a son, Michael Grady of North Jackson and four grandchildren, Jason Grady, Zachary Riebe, Julia Grady and Daniel Grady. Jeanette also leaves a brother, Atty, Ronald (Dr. Barbara Smith) Reel of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Sandra Brown of Boardman and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford (Kathryn) Reel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road A, Girard, OH 44420 or to Animal Charity of Ohio, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handle by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.