BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette L. Clingerman, 67 of Berlin Center, passed away Friday evening, June 2 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Boardman.

Jeanette was born December 20, 1955 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Glenn and Zelpha (Foster) Foor and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1974.

Jeanette was an avid bowler and had belonged to various leagues over the years. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening and tending to her flower beds. Jeanette was also a baseball fan and looked forward to watching the Atlanta Braves.

After her children were grown, Jeanette enjoyed working at various restaurants and catering places including Diamonback Restaurant and the Smokehouse.

She leaves her husband, Leslie Clingerman, whom she married October 12, 1974; two children, Michael (Danielle) Clingerman of Beloit and Victoria Clingerman of Alliance and five grandchildren, Brandon Shipley, Dillon Shipley, Ryan Shipley, Harley Clingerman and Huntleigh Clingerman. Jeanette also leaves two sisters, Barbara (Keith) Mitchell of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Rachel (John) Baurer of Alliance; a brother, Dave Foor of Alliance; her mother-in-law, Margaret Clingerman of Columbiana; aunt and uncle, Dwight Foor and Mary (Bruce) Foor and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Jeanete was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Lester Clingerman.

There will be a service at the Ellsworth Cemetery Chapel on Thursday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.